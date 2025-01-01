Cleaning in horse husbandry

The cleaning and disinfection of the entire yard, including the stables, are important tasks in horse husbandry. This destroys pathogens, prevents diseases and increases the general well-being of the horses. Regular cleaning of horse boxes also contributes to the health of the animals. This is because cleanliness and hygiene during horse transport both ensure that the transmission of pathogens is prevented as much as possible.

Pathogens can also reach horses through their feed. Hygienic feed is the basis of successful horse husbandry. Cleanliness around feed and feed storage ensures that animal health is not endangered by rodents, other pests and mould or mycotoxins. Dust and contamination must therefore be removed from the silos on a regular basis.