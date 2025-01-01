If just one animal on a horse farm falls ill, the entire herd can quickly become infected. Anyone who has ever experienced something like this, as the owner of a horse farm knows how important it is to clean and disinfect the entire facility, including the horse stable.

Although these tasks are often performed by horse owners or staff, farm owners should know what needs to be done. After all, they are responsible for ensuring that the farm is clean and that the horses live under healthy conditions. An overview of who carries out which tasks and when is part of this.

Because good hygiene in the horse stable promotes animal health and the well-being of the horses. The cleaner the horse stable, paddock, tack room, and all other areas of the yard are, the less suitable they are as a habitat for viruses, bacteria and parasites. The result is that pathogens spread less quickly and the animals get sick less often.