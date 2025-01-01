Carpet cleaning made easy

Why should you clean carpets regularly?
A beautiful carpet makes the home feel cosy, emphasises features, and keeps your feet warm. The textile floor covering not only looks good, but it also improves slip-resistance, and dampens the noise of footsteps. The length of the pile determines how easy or demanding it is to maintain a carpeted floor. The maintenance effort is also determined by how often the carpet is used. For all carpets, regular and thorough cleaning is recommended: This maintains the appearance, increases the lifetime and, furthermore, ensures hygiene, since heavily ingrained dirt is loosened and pet hair and harmful mites are removed.