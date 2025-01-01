Carpet cleaning made easy

Irrespective of the pile length, a carpet should be thoroughly vacuumed at least once a week. Vacuum cleaners generally have a switchable floor nozzle, on which you can choose between a setting for hard floors and a setting for carpets and rugs. For a deep-pile carpet, a smooth carpet brush can be used since otherwise the fibres may come loose. For textile floor coverings, i.e. fitted carpets, the result can be improved by using a turbo nozzle. As a general rule: When vacuuming, you should always work slowly and move the nozzle evenly over the floor.

If children or pets live in your home, we also recommend occasionally using a cordless electric broom or a cordless vacuum cleaner to give a quick clean. No time? Robot vacuum cleaners can do the vacuuming for you. Especially suitable are models that can vacuum carpets and have an automatic boost mode. The suction power is then increased accordingly when vacuuming carpets.