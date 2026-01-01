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    SanitPro Daily Cleaner CA 20 R eco!perform | Kärcher

    Kärcher Sanipro Professional daily cleaner bottle with pink liquid and detailed label.

    SanitPro Daily Cleaner CA 20 R eco!perform

    Part number: 6.295-685.0

    Ready-to-use sanitary cleaner with pioneering acid combination. Extra powerful cleaning, yet environmentally friendly. With EU Ecolabel certification.
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