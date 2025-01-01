Steam cleaning the oven
Don't put off cleaning your oven for too long. The longer the burnt-on food and grease stay in the oven, the harder they are to remove.
First, wipe away any loose and easy-to-remove food residue using a damp cloth. Next, remove any stubborn residue from the oven using a steam cleaner to prevent damage to the surface. To do this, attach the round brush or hand nozzle and clean the entire oven, including the door, using steam. The heat liquefies the encrusted dirt, making it easy to wipe off with a clean cloth. Stubborn burnt-on food can be removed using a commercially available stainless steel scouring pad: Place it over the round brush and rub on the affected area while steaming continuously until the dirt has liquefied. Alternatively use a power brush with which even stubborn dirt and encrustations are removed quickly and easily and without leaving any residue. The brush is particularly suitable for use on oven racks. When cleaning using the hand nozzle or round brush, we recommend going over the area with a microfibre cloth, which means that the loosened dirt is wiped off directly by the cloth. Soaking with washing-up liquid before using the steam cleaner also makes the dirt is easier to remove.