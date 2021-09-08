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    Hand tool | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher brush attachment with dense bristles, angled view, isolated on a white background.

    Hand tool

    Part number: 2.884-280.0

    Hand tool with additional brushes for cleaning small areas such as shower cubicles, wall tiles, etc. Suitable for use with or without cover.