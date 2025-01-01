Cleaning the toilet

Typical dirt: Lime deposits and urine scale
As is the case in many other places in the bathroom, lime deposits build up over time in toilets too. The most challenging aspect is what is known as urine scale, which is formed from lime and urine. Urine scale forms primarily around the edge of the toilet and where the toilet surface bends. Other dirt particles and bacteria can easily gather on the textured surface of the deposits, which results in yellow-brown spots. Small deposits can be removed physically with a brush. If you use the toilet brush regularly, ideally every time the toilet is used, stubborn urine scale will not usually form. This is particularly important with water containing lime.