Pipe cleaning set, 15 m

Part number: 2.637-767.0Pipe cleaning set with 15 m hose for clearing blockages in pipes, drains, downpipes and toilets.
Length (m)
15
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
1.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
250 x 250 x 80
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
