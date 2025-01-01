Cleaning construction equipment

Whether it's a crane, a dump truck, or an excavator - construction machines work under the toughest conditions and still have to be 100 percent functional. To ensure that they also run smoothly during a construction phase, it’s essential to clean construction machinery such as cranes at the construction site between jobs.

The machines should also be cleaned before traveling from a construction site to the plant to not endanger road traffic by becoming too dirty. Here, cold water high-pressure is advantageous as machine components such as chains, buckets or wheels can be efficiently cleaned with short set-up times and without the use of cleaning detergents.