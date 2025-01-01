Vacuum cleaners and filters for different dust classes
The suitability of vacuum cleaners for extracting dust depends on the industry, work processes, and dust amounts. Wet and dry vacuum cleaners, construction dust extractors, explosion-proof vacuum cleaners for Zone 22, and classes M and H vacuum cleaners are some examples. These devices have varying levels of suction power and filter performance. When disposing of asbestos dust, special technical requirements must be met, such as being of class H and approved for asbestos dust removal. Additionally, vacuum cleaners utilised for explosive construction dust must meet specific legal standards, including ATEX certification and classification for different hazard zones (zones 20-22). Ideally, the vacuum cleaners filter should have its casing, allowing for filter replacement without direct contact, thus limiting contamination.
In industrial vacuum cleaners, flat pleated filters are highly popular due to their ability to offer a relatively large filter area in a compact space. These filters are typically crafted from nano-coated paper or durable plastics, such as PES (polyethersulphone). PES filters are notably robust, resistant to dampness and even liquid dirt, making them superior to paper filters. Glass fibre materials are frequently employed in H-class vacuum cleaners, although these filters are not washable. However, modern H-class safety vacuum cleaners now utilise PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene) filters, which can be washed and cleaned with blasts of air, and their disposal is notably easier. Unlike the prescribed safety filter set required for dust-free disposal, using a dust-tight, specially approved PE disposal bag is typically sufficient to ensure a dust-free disposal when using a PTFE filter. This feature streamlines the disposal process considerably. However, it's crucial to note that highly dangerous dust, such as asbestos, remains an exception to this rule.
When removing large amounts of dust, the filter can rapidly become clogged, resulting in a reduction of suction power. To prevent this, safety vacuum cleaners are equipped with filter cleaning systems. They prevent the filter from clogging, ensuring that large quantities of fine dust can be removed without interrupting workflow or losing suction power.