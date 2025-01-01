Automated manufacturing steps are common in metalworking for the automotive industry. While machines may have built-in extraction devices for metal dust, they may not remove all metal swarf from the process. Therefore, it's recommended to use suitable industrial vacuum cleaners to extract swarf effectively. This helps ensure a clean and safe work environment.

Why vacuum swarf?

Metal swarf falling from machines can cause accidents and block assembly lines, leading to production stoppages and damage to machines. Regular maintenance cleaning of the production environment with an industrial vacuum cleaner is recommended to extract metal dust and prevent such issues. Additionally, quick removal of coolant residues and swarf before quality control between work steps improves product quality.

The right vacuum cleaner for swarf in the production line

Industrial vacuum cleaners used in manufacturing plants must be compact and easy to maneuver to navigate through long assembly lines. Another option is to use a centrally positioned large vacuum cleaner with appropriately long hoses. In either case, the vacuum cleaner's components, including wheels and power cables, should be resistant to cooling lubricants.