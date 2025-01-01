Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with stainless steel body, mounted on a wheeled base with red and white wheels.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc Me Dp

    Part number: 9.987-890.0

    The IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc Me Dp oil vacuum cleaner with 120-litre container and autonomous drum pump is ideal for vacuuming, separating and returning cooling or drilling oils containing solids such as metal shavings.
