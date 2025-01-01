The IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc Me Dp oil vacuum cleaner is a compact industrial vacuum with a tilting chassis and 120-litre stainless steel container. The machine can vacuum both large quantities of liquids and virtually all dust-free solids (e.g. swarf). The solids can be easily separated from the vacuumed liquids thanks to the optional swarf basket. The IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc Me Dp is highly versatile due to its stainless steel construction. Even corrosive media can be vacuumed easily. The 360° rotatable hose connection on the suction head ensures that the suction hose does not get tangled, thereby increasing flexibility. The current filling level is always visible on the drainage pipe. An autonomous drum pump efficiently returns most of the vacuumed liquid. The robust design, including oil-resistant castors and power cord, ensures a long service lifetime even in the toughest industrial environments. It also allows the machine to be lifted by forklift truck.

Ergonomic tilting chassis Sophisticated system for safe, manual, effortless emptying. Frame system enables ergonomic tilted emptying using the roll-off mechanism. Quick and easy emptying of the container: just tip backwards and you're done! High-quality stainless steel collection container Very easy to clean. Suitable for corrosive suction material. Transparent hose as filling level indicator and for draining liquids. Barrel pump function An autonomous barrel pump significantly increases the ability for vacuumed matter to be returned. Transparent hose for checking the amount of fluid absorbed. High robustness, flexibility and modularity Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend. Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder. Fitted with two very quiet fan motors For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.