    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with grey cylindrical body on a wheeled frame, featuring a black hose attachment.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc

    Part number: 9.987-885.0

    The IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc is the basic version of all IVR-L 100 Tc variants. The perfect machine for vacuuming and separating cutting fluids and shavings in the metal processing industry.
