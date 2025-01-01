The compact IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc is a solid, Ringler type industrial vacuum cleaner with tilting chassis and 100-litre collecting container. This makes the vacuum ideally suited for intake of large quantities of liquids and/or solids such as shavings (as dust-free as possible). The solids can be easily separated from the liquids using the optional swarf basket. Vacuuming around the entire machine without annoying tangling of the suction hose is easy thanks to the 360° rotatable hose connection on the suction head. The current filling level is always visible on the drainage pipe. Drainage is carried out either by the drainage pipe of using the tilting chassis. The robust design, oil-resistant castors and oil-resistant power cord ensure a long service life – even in the toughest of industrial use. The robust construction also allows the machine to be picked up with a forklift.

Ergonomic tilting chassis Sophisticated system for safe, manual, effortless emptying. Frame system enables ergonomic tilted emptying using the roll-off mechanism. Quick and easy emptying of the container: just tip backwards and you're done! High robustness, flexibility and modularity Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend. Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder. Visual filling level indicator Transparent hose for checking the amount of fluid absorbed. The hose is also used for easy emptying. Fitted with two very quiet fan motors For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly. Equipped with compact surface filter of dust class L Reliably prevents coarse particles from entering the suction turbines.