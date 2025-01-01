Health Hazards

While wood chips and coarse sawdust particles fall to the ground and settle there, fine wood dust spreads in the air and enters the body through the respiratory tract. The smallest particle fraction even reaches the alveoli (alveolar dust). Those working in a sawmill with coarse wood chips may therefore be less exposed to this than carpenters and parquet layers who are frequently exposed to very fine wood dust.

Processing hardwood such as oak and beech, but also MDF (medium density fibreboard), plywood or exotic woods such as mahogany creates dust that is hazardous to health. The wood dust can cause irritation of the skin, bronchial tubes and nasal mucosa. Other consequences can include allergic reactions and asthma. Hardwood dust is also considered carcinogenic and is suspected as a cause of nasal cancer. In addition, treated wood is mixed with secondary substances (such as glazes, varnishes or glues), which are transported into the human body via the dust particles.

Dust classes help classify

For assessing the potential hazard of the wood dust, the concentration of dust particles in the air is an important indicator because it informs the decision on which equipment is needed. Dust concentration is divided into the classes L, M, and H. L stands for ‘light hazard’, M for ‘moderate hazard’ and H for ‘high hazard’. Depending on the type of wood and the application, wood dust falls into either the dust class M or H. Devices for wood chip removal and wood dust extraction must meet requirements with regard to their design, filter performance and degree of permeability.