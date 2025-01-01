Asbestos is a naturally occurring, fibrous silicate mineral. It’s non-flammable and insensitive to heat and many chemicals. Due to its high elasticity and binding capacity, it can easily be processed into countless products. Asbestos products can be roughly divided into two categories: friable and non-friable asbestos products.

Non-friable asbestos products such as cement (e.g. Eternit) have a greyish, homogeneous and hard surface. Friable asbestos products, on the other hand, have a softer surface and can be recognised by clearly protruding fibre tufts at broken or cut edges. The individual fibres of products made from friable asbestos can be easily released into the air, so they are especially hazardous to a person’s health. Friable asbestos was used to produce materials such as pipe lagging, insulation boards and sprayed coating for making steel more fire retardant.

What makes asbestos so dangerous?

Asbestos consists of very fine fibres of up to 2 micrometres in diameter. These microscopic fibres can easily be inhaled, which can cause lung cancer. Asbestosis (chronic scarring of the lungs) claims 100,000 asbestos-related lives worldwide each year, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Geneva.