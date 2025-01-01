Scaffolds often face harsh conditions on construction sites, which can cause wear and tear over time. As such, it's essential to clean the scaffold thoroughly after each use, checking welded seams and metal components for deformations, and inspecting plywood coverings for any signs of damage. Hinges, latches, cotter pins, and safety levers must also be carefully cleaned of any plaster, mortar, or paint residues that may accumulate.

High-pressure cleaning with powerful HDS trailers is often sufficient for most cleaning jobs. However, in some cases, the scaffold may be so heavily soiled that ultra-high-pressure cleaning is required. It's important to note that country-specific regulations may dictate who is responsible for cleaning the scaffolding. In the UK only licensed individuals or companies can put up scaffolding and are also responsible for making sure it’s safe to use. Depending on the agreement between the client and the rental company, the client might need to pay for the cleaning or the costs for the rental company to clean the dirty scaffolding.