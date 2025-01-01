How does a high-pressure cleaner work when cleaning precast concrete moulds?

High-pressure cleaners that work with a water pressure of up to 1,000 bar or more and have a high-water flow rate are called ultra-high-pressure cleaners. Thanks to their cleaning power, they can remove even hardened concrete residue from the formwork. In comparison, some low-pressure cleaners have a water pressure between 80 and 100 bar and the medium -pressure cleaners can produce a water pressure of around 150 to 200 bar.

The heart of every high-pressure cleaner is the high-pressure pump, it is usually driven by an electric motor or diesel engine. The pump is connected to a water supply and pressurises the incoming water. The water is fed via the high-pressure hose to the spray lance or another high-pressure tool with a corresponding high-pressure nozzle. Mobile units are usually built on a frame with a chassis.

Various water pressures, flexible application

Cleaning the formwork with an ultra-high-pressure cleaner is particularly effective. Thanks to the combination of water pressure, quantity, and the cleaning tool itself, the device’s power can be flexibly adjusted to the nature of the formwork material and the amount of dirt.

If the precast concrete is, for example, made of laminated plywood, you should use the cleaner at a reduced pressure of max. 500 bar to avoid damaging the wooden surface. On the other hand, ultra-high pressures (1,000 bar and more) can be used to clean the falsework, as it’s usually made of steel. However, to avoid damaging the surface of the formwork frame, steel abrasives should not be used with wet cleaning. It’s recommended to (pre-)clean the precast concrete frame on the construction site right after use, when the concrete residue is not completely hard.