Ensure high-quality concrete surfaces by cleaning the formwork
Concrete is a versatile and resistant building material that can fulfil multiple construction requirements for strength as well as for structure. For example, precast concrete elements are often used for the construction of walls, ceilings, and staircases. Particularly in the case of exposed concrete that is supposed to not only act as a surface but to also fulfil a design function, the quality of the formwork is important. Only clean precast concrete moulds produce a surface that is aesthetically pleasing.
Different parts of formwork
Formworks are hollow moulds that are filled with liquid concrete to give it its final shape. The formwork consists of the frame and a structure called falsework that keeps the formwork in place as the concrete dries. Depending on the desired look, the formwork can be made by using different materials. These can determine the final look of the concrete surface. Wood is a popular material, but metal or plastic are a better option for creating smooth walls. After the concrete has dried, the formwork can be removed and reused.