Wet and dry vacuum cleaners are an essential part of construction sites. Dust and water or liquid residues have to be removed during post construction cleaning. This can be handled conveniently and efficiently with a combination vacuum cleaner. The vacuum cleaners must be ATEX certified for the respective dust or cleanliness class. Special vacuums for combustible dust, for example, must be used as regulation stipulates.

Less common is the use of vacuum sweepers, but these are also a possible solution. On construction sites, a sweeper vacuum is preferable to a sweeper alone due to the potential for it to kick up dust. During the sweeping process, the vacuum sweeper sweeps the dust through a roller, vacuums up the dirt with the help of a suction turbine (blower) and separates it in a filter system. The dust content is reduced during the cleaning process. Some manufacturers also offer a custom-fit cover made of a PVC-coated linen fabric. The cover canvas is stretched over the entire front area of the sweeper up to the rear wheels with a Velcro fastener and ensures even less dust disturbance. For larger areas such as industrial halls, it may be worthwhile to use a small ride-on machine.

Once the coarse dirt and dust have been removed, it’s a good idea for the floor to be cleaned via a scrubbing or scouring machine. These are particularly suitable for removing cement or plaster smears from smooth surfaces. The appropriate model should be chosen according to the floor type and the size of the room. For living rooms or offices, a smaller, compact model is usually suitable, which is easy to manoeuvre and with which surfaces under radiators can also be easily reached.

In the field of scrubbing machines, the single-disc machine is a common and popular device. It can be used for almost all types of cleaning and on almost all types of floors due to the wide range of accessories such as pads, brushes or additional weights. Scrubber-dryers are also used in post construction cleaning. Compared to manual mopping, they work with comprehensive mechanics and thus clean much more effectively. With such a powerful machine, even stubborn dirt such as paint or mortar splashes can be removed. In addition, the operator does not come into contact with the dirt itself, as fresh water is always supplied. The dirt mixture is vacuumed up directly after cleaning. This means that the floor can be walked over again after a shorter drying time. Especially for wooden floors, a model with suction directly behind the roller or disc is recommended so that the wood isn’t exposed to damp for too long.

For light dirt, the 1-step method is usually enough to clean the floor. After builders cleaning often reveals heavier dirt loads. In that case, cleaning using the 2-step method is recommended, for example, to remove stubborn cement residue from a tiled floor. In this case, the floor must be thoroughly wetted to allow the grout to soak, and then the appropriate cleaner can be applied. Now either a single-disc machine (for scrubbing) and a wet and dry vacuum cleaner can be used or a suitable scrubbing machine.

If the result is still not satisfactory, the process may have to be repeated. If there are large quantities of grout residues, it’s best to work on them manually before machine cleaning. A plastic spatula protects surrounding tiles, but a metal spatula may also be necessary depending on the degree of soiling – careful handling is important here.

What cleaning agents are used in post construction cleaning?

A whole range of cleaning agents are suitable for cleaning the coverings. They are selected according to how dirty things are. If this is a low level, surfactant-free cleaning agents are recommended for wood floors and porcelain stoneware tiles. If the dirt level is higher, strong, acidic cleaning agents are also often used for porcelain stoneware so that the cement residue can be reliably removed. Elastic floor coverings such as PVC or linoleum can be treated with strong alkaline cleaners or sometimes with an acid.