Even a cordless household vacuum cleaner is easier to use than one with a cable because it cuts out searching for sockets, plugging, and unplugging. Professional wet and dry vacuum cleaners with rechargeable batteries can pick up fine dust and deal well with moisture. Their performance is comparable to classic models.

Cleaning without electricity: from construction to assembly and electrical installation

There are plenty of situations where battery-powered electric tools are the go-to option. However, the fact that cleaning technology is now also mobile and flexible isn’t widely established. The advantages of this technology are vast.

Battery powered wet and dry vacuum cleaners, for example, deliver similar performance to their cable powered counterparts. With short charging times, it’s possible to work without interruption by carrying two rechargeable batteries. To ensure that the devices are compact and easy to handle, they have containers with a volume of about 20 litters, which is enough for self-sufficient spot cleaning.

In terms of possible uses, battery-powered wet and dry vacuum cleaners are popular in environments where many people work and require electricity connection. In trade construction, battery-powered devices eliminate tripping hazards caused by cables lying around and dirt can be cleaned up straight away. The situation is similar on construction sites, where work often has to be done on ladders or scaffolding. Without cables involved, there’s better safety when vacuuming dirt. Moisture due to rain can also be easily removed on a shell construction, for example.