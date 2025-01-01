Cleaning restrooms and changing rooms

Wall tiles, washbasins and mirrors, toilet bowls and urinals and, of course, their respective fittings must be thoroughly cleaned on a regular basis for the reasons mentioned above. This means that the cleaners must take special care, as it is likely that the various materials will have different reactions to the cleaning agent.

The surfaces should not be sprayed directly with acidic deep cleaner, so that the acid cannot cause long-term damage as it travels through the crevices. The cleaner should therefore be applied to the cleaning cloth or a sponge pad. The fittings may only be cleaned using scratch-free sponge pads (white pad surface) in order to prevent scratches. This also applies for mirror surfaces. To prevent lasting damage to the fittings, the acidic cleaning agent must be rinsed off very thoroughly. Calcified tap aerators on water outlet valves should be unscrewed and placed in an acidic solution overnight. Toilet seats and lids must be cleaned using an all-purpose cleaner or alcohol-based cleaner, as acids may change the colour and possibly cause light staining. It is not possible to then return them to their previous state. Doors, door frames and partition walls should also be cleaned thoroughly using all-purpose or alcohol-based cleaners. In addition, only non-scratch sponge pads should be used here.

Other items, such as seats or coat racks, are scrubbed manually using a mild alkaline cleaning agent or everyday cleaner and a hand brush, then rinsed with clean water and dried with a yellow cleaning cloth.