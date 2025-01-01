Cleaning restrooms and changing rooms

Special requirements for cleaning restroom areas
If cleaning is inadequate, microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi are able to multiply particularly successfully as a result of moisture, heat and small crevices. They are able to feed on organic substances such as dead skin cells. Dirt such as lime and lime soap deposits, urine scale, rust, etc. presents particular challenges when cleaning. Aggressive cleaning agents often have to be used, which can damage surface materials. All of these special requirements must be taken into account during cleaning – in order to achieve the required standard of hygiene, on the one hand, while avoiding damage to surfaces, such as joints or fittings, on the other.