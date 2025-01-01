Cleaning crop protection sprayers according to legal guidelines
Pesticides are the centre of controversial discussions, meaning you should consider which products and quantities are applied to the field, and which field sprayer should be used. This usually means low doses spread onto suitably large surfaces Modern machines help to further reduce the use of fertilizer. Combine harvesters produce yield maps during field work, which provide information on the necessary amount of fertiliser. Depending on the design of the machines, crop protection can even be applied selectively per pest plant.