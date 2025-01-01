Warehouse cleaning

Calculate the size of the storage areaAs a rule, between 30% and 50% must be subtracted from the machine's theoretical area performance = practical area performanceDiscrepancies may arise, for example, due to not travelling in a straight line or interruptions
Theoretical area performance = metres travelled × working width when driving straight ahead per hour (Vacuum) sweeper:For small storage areas: Manually operated and push models (up to approx. 5000 m2)For large warehouses: Ride-on machines (from 5000 m2)Very narrow areas: Dry vacuum cleanersScrubber drier:For small storage areas: Compact or walk-behind modelsFor large warehouses: Ride-on scrubber driers
The type of dirt and floor covering in the warehouse determine the choice of roller brush/brush headNon-slip, robust
(Vacuum) sweeper:Choose from different roller brushesStandard (variety of surfaces)Hard (rough surfaces)Soft (smooth floors)Scrubber drier:Choose between roller technology and disc engineeringRollers: For coarse, textured flooring, with the required pre-sweeping functionDiscs: For smooth floors
Warehouse material and condition of the buildingBattery-powered models are usually preferred in warehouses for fire safety reasons
BatteryLiquid gasCombustion engine Combustion engines are only suitable for well-ventilated areas
Check for narrow areas, dead ends, etc. and whether areas are clear of objects and furniture
Note the machine's turning circle
Staffing costs compared to the time saved by machine cleaning
Acquisition costsMaintenance costs
Individual configuration according to the requirements of the working environment
Numerous accessories and extras are availableExamples for scrubber driers: Side brushes, special tyres, protective roof, fast chargerExamples for (vacuum) sweepers: Protective roof, working light, puncture-proof tyres