    Kärcher RM 776 cleaning solution in a white plastic container with a label showing product details and an image of a warehouse.

    FloorPro Tyre and Abrasion Marks Remover RM 776

    Part number: 6.295-545.0

    Special cleaner for removing rubber abrasion marks and marks caused by forklift trucks. Even adhesive tape residues and heavy oil and soot contamination are effectively removed.
