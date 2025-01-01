Whether large-scale concrete removal, stripping reinforced concrete or dismantling heavily reinforced concrete slabs; ultra-high-pressure water cleaning is a common solution for a wide range of tasks in the construction industry. Water jetting concrete is now recommended or even required by almost all relevant construction regulations and guidelines for concrete processing and repair.

Two factors have a major influence on the result when repairing concrete. First, the essential parameters of the concrete need to be understood. These include reinforcement in the surface, age, carbonation, chloride corrosion and lack of surface strength of the concrete.

It is also important to select the appropriate power when certain water tools are used for concrete resurfacing. The relevant factors are the operating pressure and volume flow of the high-pressure device, which must be matched to the area of application, as well as the selected tool. These include, for example, simple spot or flat spray nozzles and even rotating or externally driven water tools.

Manual water tools have proven their use for selective repair measures. It is important to note that a recoil force of 150 newtons must not be exceeded. When working with body support, the recoil force must not exceed 250 newtons.