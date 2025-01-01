Office cleaning

Where there are hard floors, such as in corridors or tea kitchens, scrubber driers are the right choice, as they can be used more efficiently and hygienically than traditional wet wiping. The improved cleaning performance is complemented by the immediate pick-up of dirty water, which significantly reduces the risk of slipping. If the machine has a rotatable and steerable scrubber head, it is easy to manoeuvre, so the user can navigate around any obstacles without problem. If hard flooring is laid in an office, a compact scrubber dryer that can also clean under desks is ideal.
When using scrubber driers, parameters such as suction power or water volume should be adjustable to suit the respective use and degree of dirt in order to clean whilst ensuring economical use of resources. Incidentally, battery-powered machines reduce the effort required, because when the machine performance is adjusted to the application, a larger surface area can be cleaned without interruptions to charge or change the battery. The best possible way to clean the area is in straight strokes from outside inwards. For hard-to-reach areas and corners, preparatory manual cleaning with some wet wiping is recommended.