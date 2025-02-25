Shop our best deals this month!

    Water dispensers – the sustainable water source

    Refreshment for the office and business – Kärcher water dispensers are equipped with a certified, automatic hygiene system and an innovative filter system. The price-conscious and sustainable alternative to gallon-sized containers and bottles.

    Water dispenser is used in the office

    Benefit from numerous advantages: buy, rent or lease now.

    With Kärcher's mains-connected water dispensers, you can offer employees, customers, visitors or students natural-tasting water of excellent, filtered quality straight from the tap. Benefit from numerous advantages.

    • Patented hygiene system, without using chemicals
    • Low energy consumption
    • Economical and environmentally friendly drinking water
    • Straight from the tap, without gallon-sized containers
    • Full-service packages
    • Up to 6 water types incl. hot water option, e.g. for tea
    • Increase in employee satisfaction
    Contact us

    Fields of application

    Water dispenser in the office

    Office

    Have a sustainable and positive impact on your company's environmental footprint by avoiding plastic waste. Provide your employees with an adequate supply of filtered fresh drinking water for high performance.

    Water dispenser in the warehouse

    Industry

    Suitable for industrial companies, production halls or logistics centres. Enjoy clean, food-grade drinking water and ensure an optimal supply of drinking water at the workplace for high-performing employees.

    Target group Municipality Pictogram

    Municipality and public institutions

    Shorten your visitors' waiting time and offer natural-tasting drinking water in optimum, filtered quality straight from the tap with water dispensers from Kärcher. Have a sustainable and positive impact on your company's environmental footprint by avoiding plastic waste.

    Target group Hotel and hospitality Pictogram

    Health and care facilities

    Thanks to the patented hygiene system, our WPD 200 Advanced water dispensers are ideally suited for use in clinics, doctors' surgeries or care facilities. Provide your employees, carers and patients with fresh, filtered, food-grade tap water. The innovative filter system reliably removes harmful substances and microorganisms. And the automatic thermal disinfection ensures that the WPD 200 Advanced remains permanently hygienic.

    CO₂ emissions

    Ecological drinking pleasure

    Climate protection is now more important than ever and affects us all. We at Kärcher are proud to set a good example and were honoured with the German Sustainability Award in the "Resources" category in 2023.Did you know that the choice of drinking water supply has a major impact on a company's carbon footprint? Factors such as production, recycling of the containers, transport and electricity consumption play a decisive role here. For this reason, ecological aspects should be taken into account when selecting your drinking water supply.

    Analysis of CO₂ emissions:

    A study by Technical University of Darmstadt compared the CO₂ emissions of three types of drinking water supply: gallon systems, bottled water machines and the WPD 100 water dispenser from Kärcher. With a daily consumption of 1.5 litres of chilled, still water per person and 30 employees, the WPD 100 water dispensers save more than 1.6 tonnes of CO₂ compared to bottled water machines. The CO₂ emissions of a WPD 100 correspond to only around 16.4% of the emissions of a gallon water system.

    THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Are you curious to find out what makes the WPD 200 so unique? Discover its special features.

    Thanks to its modular design, the FlexoMate can be perfectly adapted to your needs

    Thermal cleaning without chemicals

    The patented hygiene system ensures tap water of drinking water quality – around the clock. The automatic thermal disinfection in combination with a special filter system means bacteria and viruses stand no chance. So you get healthy water with the best flavour – hygienically and safely!

    Individualisation

    When it comes to the taste of good drinking water, we can all agree – when it comes to the appearance of our drinking water dispenser, we want to give you maximum individuality. This means that the glass panel of the WPD 200 can be printed according to your preferneces – so you can configure your drinking water dispenser exactly as you want it.

    The FlexoMate has special attachment kits to allow integration with other cleaning machines
    The FlexoMate reduces stressful movements through the use of tilting boxes

    Design

    Whether as a tabletop or stand-alone unit: thanks to its modern and simple design, the compact WPD 200 drinking water dispenser blends in perfectly with any room environment. The sensor buttons and the multifunctional colour display ensure simple and self-explanatory operation. The well-thought-out product design also includes the extra-tall dispensing area, which allows larger containers to be filled effortlessly.

    Sustainability

    By purchasing a WPD 200 drinking water dispenser, you can make a difference: drinking water supply plays a significant role when it comes to the carbon footprint of your company or organisation. Drinking water should not only taste good, it should also be environmentally friendly: the WPD 200 is the sustainable alternative to gallon-sized containers and bottles.

    Water dispenser sustainability

    Functions in detail

    WPD_Slider_Water types

    Six water types

    The Kärcher water dispenser provides up to six types of water, depending on the configuration options selected. It offers a choice of ambient, chilled, sparkling (medium or classic), as well as hot and extra-hot water. The variety of options ensures refreshment that meets the users' needs, bringing a little extra comfort to the working day.

    WPD_Slider_Cooling classes

    Three cooling classes

    Through different cooling classes, the Kärcher water dispenser is able to adapt perfectly to requirements, wherever it is installed. The WPD 55 supplies water for up to 30 users, the WPD 200 up to 100 users. For more than 100 users, the WPD 200 can be fitted with an additional cooler.

    WPD_Slider_Colours_Versions

    Colours and versions

    The Kärcher water dispenser is available as a tabletop unit or a stand-alone unit. The WPD 200 is available in a choice of white or black, allowing it to blend in perfectly with different rooms and surroundings and adapt to the requirements of the site.

    WPD_Slider_Hyg_Cleaning

    Hygienic cleaning

    Kärcher water dispensers have an integrated cleaning system. In Advanced machines, all water-carrying pipes are regularly cleaned with hot water in an automatic thermal process. Basic machines and the WPD 55 are chemically cleaned.

    WPD_Slider_Filter

    Innovative filter design

    The innovative filter solution consists of the Active-Pure filter or the Hy-Protect filter or alternatively a combination of both filter types. It removes viruses, bacteria and harmful substances such as chlorine and heavy metals and ensures clean and healthy drinking water. Valuable minerals are retained in the water.

    Brochure

    Download