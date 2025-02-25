Benefit from numerous advantages: buy, rent or lease now.
With Kärcher's mains-connected water dispensers, you can offer employees, customers, visitors or students natural-tasting water of excellent, filtered quality straight from the tap. Benefit from numerous advantages.
- Patented hygiene system, without using chemicals
- Low energy consumption
- Economical and environmentally friendly drinking water
- Straight from the tap, without gallon-sized containers
- Full-service packages
- Up to 6 water types incl. hot water option, e.g. for tea
- Increase in employee satisfaction