Climate protection is now more important than ever and affects us all. We at Kärcher are proud to set a good example and were honoured with the German Sustainability Award in the "Resources" category in 2023.Did you know that the choice of drinking water supply has a major impact on a company's carbon footprint? Factors such as production, recycling of the containers, transport and electricity consumption play a decisive role here. For this reason, ecological aspects should be taken into account when selecting your drinking water supply.

Analysis of CO₂ emissions:

A study by Technical University of Darmstadt compared the CO₂ emissions of three types of drinking water supply: gallon systems, bottled water machines and the WPD 100 water dispenser from Kärcher. With a daily consumption of 1.5 litres of chilled, still water per person and 30 employees, the WPD 100 water dispensers save more than 1.6 tonnes of CO₂ compared to bottled water machines. The CO₂ emissions of a WPD 100 correspond to only around 16.4% of the emissions of a gallon water system.