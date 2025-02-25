Just breathe deeply and feel at ease: the Kärcher AF 100 ensures that the air you breathe is clean and germ-free in offices, meeting rooms, catering establishments and commercial indoor spaces. Bring a breath of fresh, clean air to your premises with our professional air filter. The state-of-the-art AF 100 air purifier also fulfils your requirements.

The AF 100's unique filter system eliminates pathogens, viruses and bacteria in the air. Seven tailored filters together ensure that the air quality is consistently clean and controllable.

Our "High Protect 13 Solution" and "HEPA 14 Solution" filter sets ensure a high level of safety, protecting against transmissible pathogens in the air, such as viruses and bacteria, may otherwise remain suspended in droplets and aerosols in the ambient air for hours.