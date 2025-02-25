Shop our best deals this month!

    AF 100 air purifier

    Poor quality air often leads to problems with concentration and discomfort. Caused by vapours from carpets, pollen, germs or bad air quality after a long meeting in the meeting room, this may lead to a lack of concentration, headaches, blocked noses and even asthma attacks. Allergy sufferers are particularly affected. Breathe easily again with our air purifier: once switched on, the Kärcher AF 100 air purifier removes allergens and harmful substances from the air.

    JUST BREATHE!

    The AF 100 air purifier in use

    Clean air, clean performance

    Just breathe deeply and feel at ease: the Kärcher AF 100 ensures that the air you breathe is clean and germ-free in offices, meeting rooms, catering establishments and commercial indoor spaces. Bring a breath of fresh, clean air to your premises with our professional air filter. The state-of-the-art AF 100 air purifier also fulfils your requirements.

    The AF 100's unique filter system eliminates pathogens, viruses and bacteria in the air. Seven tailored filters together ensure that the air quality is consistently clean and controllable.

    Our "High Protect 13 Solution" and "HEPA 14 Solution" filter sets ensure a high level of safety, protecting against transmissible pathogens in the air, such as viruses and bacteria, may otherwise remain suspended in droplets and aerosols in the ambient air for hours.

    An overview of the advantages

    • Continuously filters polluted air
    • Eliminates bacteria, allergens, odours
    • Reliably reduces the viral load
    • Powerful motors for large indoor spaces
    • Modern and compact device design
    • Reduces the risk of infection from germs and aerosols
    • Flexibility thanks to mobile castors
    • Certified filter sets available
    • Quiet operation and no disruptive noise thanks to low sound level

    How our Kärcher air purifier works

    FILTERS FOR ANY SITUATION

    The filter systems in our Kärcher air purifiers are based on state-of-the-art technology. Take advantage of the unbeatable benefits of our filters:

    • All-round filters with a wide range of efficiency
    • Four different filter inlays
    • Bacteria, odours or allergens are thoroughly eliminated
    • Optimal results thanks to prefilter and filter system
    • Informative filter status indicator
    Kärcher air purifier HEPA 14 filter system
    RELIABLE FOR EVERYDAY AND PROFESSIONAL USE

    Make bad air a thing of the past – benefit from the best air quality for your employees or customers with our professional air purifiers:

    • Reduce infection rates
    • Low risk of transmission of illnesses
    • Improve air quality
    • Eliminate odours
    • Increased energy levels during working hours

    INTEGRATED DISPLAY

    The integrated intelligent display shows the fine dust value PM2.5 in the room, as well as the filter service life in percent. In automatic mode, the machine logic controls the fan according to the PM2.5 level in the ambient air.

    Kärcher AF 100 integrated display

    Highlights of the Kärcher AF 100 air purifier with integrated HEPA 14 filter

    Icon with 30 dB(A)

    Quiet, powerful motor

    Thanks to the powerful yet very quiet motor, the air is completely circulated up to three times per hour in rooms with a floor area of 100 m² and a room height of 2.5 m.

    With innovative 360° air circulation

    The innovative 360° air circulation allows not only a significantly faster, but also an optimal distribution of the clean air in the room. In contrast to an air diffuser with only one opening, you benefit twice.

    Air Purifier Intuitive touch panel control

    Intuitive touch panel control

    Thanks to the intuitive, slim touch panel, controlling the air purifiers is child's play. Fan power and different operating modes, such as automatic and sleep mode, are easily adjustable.

    Air Purifier display

    Integrated display

    The integrated, intelligent display shows the fine dust value PM 2.5 in the room as well as the filter service life in percent. If the PM 2.5 value is exceeded, the fan of the air purifier automatically regulates itself in automatic mode.

    Air purifer filter

    One universal filter and 4 special filters

    The powerful universal filter is integrated into the AF 100 as standard and covers almost all applications very reliably. Four additional filters are available for special applications, such as volatile organic compounds, smog, allergies or germs. Their special material mix enables even higher performance and a longer filter service life.

    Air Purifier air quality display

    Intelligent air quality display

    In automatic mode, our AF 100 air purifier adapts to the current air quality in the room at all times. This is indicated parallel in the operating area by lights. The colour blue stands for clean air, the colour yellow for moderately good, and the colour red for poor air quality in the room. The precise PM 2.5 fine dust value is also shown directly on the display.

    Air purifier with wheels

    Maximum mobility

    Four robust and smooth-running wheels ensure maximum mobility on almost any floor surface. This enables you to react flexibly to changing conditions at any time and move the air purifier effortlessly from room to room.

    Air purifier washable prefiltration unit

    Washable prefiltration unit

    Larger particles, such as hair or coarse dust, are reliably retained by a prefilter, thus extending the service life of the main filter. The prefilter can be easily vacuumed or washed for cleaning.

    Areas of application: one product – many diverse applications

    Whether it's in the office, hotel rooms, schools, waiting rooms or meeting rooms, we want to breathe in clean air with a clear conscience wherever we are. The Kärcher air filter efficiently cleans the air in indoor spaces, removing aerosols, viruses, allergens and many other harmful substances.

    The Kärcher AF 100 air filter in industry and office spaces

    Industry and office spaces

    Clean air in the workplace is a challenge for every company, whether in industry, small or large offices, meeting rooms or breakroom kitchens. Everyone should feel safe in the workplace. The Kärcher AF 100 air purifier reliably cleans the air in enclosed rooms, removing harmful substances and ensuring a high level of safety in the workplace. Thanks to its unique air filter technology, it reduces the aerosol level in the air, helping to reduce the risk of infection.

    The Kärcher AF 100 air purifier ensures the air is clean in kindergartens and schools

    Education and public institutions

    The Kärcher AF 100 air purifier ensures that the air is clean and germ-free in any institution in the field of education, in sports facilities and administration areas. The Kärcher air filter facilitates the best air quality in a sustained manner, even in fully occupied classrooms or kindergartens. It removes harmful substances from the air, reducing the risk of infection from germs and aerosols.

    Versatile and flexible use of the AF 100 air filter in hospitality

    Hospitality sector

    Feeling comfortable is a top priority in the professional hospitality sector. The safety of guests and employees is of paramount importance. The Kärcher AF 100 air purifier reliably removes harmful substances, viruses and bacteria from the air in all communal areas. It ensures the best air quality from the lobby to the corridors, in the gastronomy sector, other communal areas as well as fitness and wellness areas. It filters wherever it is needed. Its award-winning mobile design facilitates flexible and versatile use.

    Kärcher AF 100 air purifier clean harmful substances and odours in gastronomy

    Gastronomy

    Maintaining clean air is key in highly frequented catering establishments such as restaurants, cafés and canteens. Clean air protects all guests, as well as service staff. A large number of people in a confined space rapidly reduces the air quality, increasing the risk of infection and rapid spread of pathogens through the air. The state-of-the-art Kärcher AF 100 air purifier not only removes aerosols, but also odours from the air in indoor spaces. It can be used in dining areas, as well as in sanitary, bar and kitchen areas.

    The Kärcher AF 100 air purifier ensures the air is clean and germ-free in medical facilities

    Medical facilities

    The AF 100 air purifier is the ideal solution for professional, hygienic air cleaning in germ-laden areas such as hospitals, medical practices or care homes. Thanks to its flexible design, it can be used in a versatile, mobile manner wherever it is needed, making its deployment both both practical and straightforward. Thanks to its powerful filter system, it reliably ensures that the air is clean and safe for patients and medical personnel.

    The Kärcher AF 100 cleans the air in service facilities and kindergartens, removing harmful substances and germs

    Service areas

    The air quality in enclosed spaces plays a major role in all service areas. The Kärcher AF 100 air purifier is perfect for professional use in maintaining hygiene standards and removing harmful substances from the air. Thanks to its compact, flexible design and powerful filter system, it is ready for use in a variety of locations.

    What is filtered out?

    The Kärcher air purifier filters pathogens, such as viruses and bacteria – a long-term solution that can do much more than simply filter aerosols.

    What's more, our Kärcher air filter also removes dust, pollen, mould spores and other harmful compounds from the air. Thanks to the special HEPA filter, the machine reliably cleans the air in indoor spaces, allowing you to breathe deeply once again.

    Kärcher AF 100 air purifier with HEPA 14 filter filters mould spores

    MOULD SPORES

    Kärcher AF 100 air purifier with HEPA 14 filter filters pollen

    POLLEN

    Kärcher AF 100 air purifier with HEPA 14 filter filters odours

    ODOURS

    Kärcher AF 100 air purifier with HEPA 14 filter filters fine particles

    FINE PARTICLES

    Kärcher AF 100 air purifier with HEPA 14 filter bacteria and viruses

    BACTERIA AND VIRUSES

    Kärcher AF 100 air purifier with HEPA 14 filter filters volatile organic compounds

    VOLATILE ORGANIC COMPOUNDS

    Kärcher AF 100 air purifier with HEPA 14 filter filters dust

    DUST

    Kärcher AF 100 air purifier with HEPA 14 filter filters chemical gases

    CHEMICAL GASES

    Kärcher air purifier HEPA 14 filter replacement

    How often is the filter changed?

    In automatic mode, the air purifier automatically measures the air quality using a laser sensor and adapts its performance precisely. This ensures consistent air quality and optimal use of the filter. If a filter replacement is required, however, we have made sure that it's as easy as possible: open the side flap, replace the cartridge filter, done!

    As a general rule of thumb, the more often a machine is used, the more frequently the in-built filter should be replaced or cleaned in order to ensure reliable efficiency. A tangible decrease in suction power in the air filter is an indication that the filter needs to be changed. Ideally, the HEPA 14 filter should be replaced every three months. In hygiene-sensitive areas, it is recommended to change the filter every month.

    Kärcher air purifier HEPA 14 filter replacement

    Clean or replace the filter?

    Consistently high filter strength and regular filter replacement are particularly important for allergy sufferers. A filter gradually loses its effectiveness depending on how it is used and the strain it is placed under – it is then time for it to be replaced. Regular change intervals are the only way to ensure consistently high quality and hygienic cleanliness. Cleaning the HEPA 14 filter with water is not recommended.

    You can find out more about our HEPA 14 filters here

    Hepa Filter

    HEPA 14 filter: the hygiene solution for clean indoor air

    We come into contact with viruses, bacteria, fine dust and allergens every day, which circulate in indoor air in offices, hotels, hospitals, doctor's surgeries, schools, as well as in our houses and apartments, of course. Respiratory ailments are often the long-term consequence.

    The Kärcher HEPA 14 filters provide lasting assistance to filter aerosols from the air in enclosed spaces and to remove harmful particles. Built into Kärcher air filtration devices and dry vacuum cleaners, they clean indoor air efficiently and reliably.

    Find out more

    Brochure

    Download

    DO YOU WANT TO BRING A BREATH OF FRESH AIR TO YOUR HOME, TOO?

    The Kärcher Home & Garden air purifiers are perfect for private users in smaller rooms comprising a small area. Whether for indoor spaces such as living rooms and bedrooms, children's bedrooms or workspaces, the compact air purifiers can be used flexibly, ensuring clean and fresh air within your home, free from odours and harmful substances.

    Kärcher Home &amp; Garden air purifiers for private users