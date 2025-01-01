9.1 In the event of wrongful intent or gross negligence and of absence of a guaranteed feature, Kärcher will have unlimited liability for all damage attributable to this.
9.2 In the case of ordinary negligence, Kärcher will have unlimited liability in the event of injury to life, limb or health. In the event of a negligent breach of a material contractual duty, liability will be limited to contractually typical, foreseeable damage. Kärcher accepts no liability in any other cases of simple negligence. A material obligation is an obligation for which fulfilment is essential for the proper performance of the contract, the breach of which jeopardises the achievement of the purpose of the contract and upon adherence to which the customer may normally rely.
9.3 Kärcher accepts no responsibility for permanent storage of the data processed in the course of the use of the Home & Garden App. Where necessary, customers should back up any data themselves.
9.4 Liability for any other damage is excluded, in particular for loss of data or hardware faults caused by incompatibility between the components already present in the customer’s PC system and the new or modified hardware and software, and for system malfunctions that may result from existing configuration errors or older, interfering drivers that were not completely removed. Liability under the Product Liability Act (Produkthaftungsgesetz) remains unaffected.
9.5 The Home & Garden App is not designed to provide or replace safety-related functions or emergency calls, such as alarm systems, for instance, are known to do. You therefore use the App at your own risk. Kärcher accepts no liability for damage that occurs due to malfunctions or technical faults in actuators and sensors.
9.6 Nothing in these terms excludes or limits liability that may not be excluded or limited by law.