Kärcher Financial Solutions

    • Founded in July 2021 as a subsidiary of Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
    • Registered office in Winnenden, Germany
    • Exclusive financing of Kärcher products for business customers

    Why should you partner with us?

    • Everything from a single source (product, finance, machine breakdown insurance, servicing)
    • Attractive residual values
    • Flexible term lengths
    • Additional financial freedom
    • No need to use a line of credit from your bank

    Our goal: to be a fair and dependable partner to our customers

    OUR FINANCIAL PRODUCTS AT A GLANCE

    Operate lease

    Kärcher operating lease

    Attractive rates, predictable instalmentsFlexible term lengthsAlways state-of-the-artAttractive residual values without full amortisationNo obligation to purchase at the end of the term. The choice is yours: return, buy or extendThe contract ends automatically, with no termination required

    Hire purchase

    Kärcher hire purchase

    Attractive rates, predictable instalmentsFlexible term lengthsVAT is invoiced with the first instalment (instalments are paid net)Automatic transfer of ownership at the end of the term with payment of the final instalment

    Purchase financing

    Kärcher purchase financing

    Extended payment term for customers and retailersTailored to your needs with flexible term lengths and attractive ratesDaily billing for credit periodNo commitment fee charged

    OUR ADDITIONAL SERVICES AT A GLANCE

    Machine breakdown insurance

    Machine breakdown insurance*

    Comprehensive insurance cover for the financed machineKärcher Financial Solutions in partnership with Württembergische Versicherung AGAttractive conditions

    *Only possible with hire purchase and operating lease.

    Manufacturer servicing

    Manufacturer service*

    Kärcher manufacturer service can be integrated for every machine (optional)A fully functioning machine at all times and maximum protection for your machineDifferent options available, so that individual needs can be catered for

    Would you like to find out more about the various financing solutions?

    Kärcher Financial Solutions GmbH

    Alfred-Kärcher-Straße 28–40
    71364 Winnenden, Germany

    T: +49 (0) 7195 14 5650
    E-Mail: sales@kfs.karcher.com

