Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Individual. Reliable. Sustainable.
We can help you polish up your finances.
Our goal: to be a fair and dependable partner to our customers
Attractive rates, predictable instalmentsFlexible term lengthsAlways state-of-the-artAttractive residual values without full amortisationNo obligation to purchase at the end of the term. The choice is yours: return, buy or extendThe contract ends automatically, with no termination required
Attractive rates, predictable instalmentsFlexible term lengthsVAT is invoiced with the first instalment (instalments are paid net)Automatic transfer of ownership at the end of the term with payment of the final instalment
Extended payment term for customers and retailersTailored to your needs with flexible term lengths and attractive ratesDaily billing for credit periodNo commitment fee charged
Comprehensive insurance cover for the financed machineKärcher Financial Solutions in partnership with Württembergische Versicherung AGAttractive conditions
*Only possible with hire purchase and operating lease.
Kärcher manufacturer service can be integrated for every machine (optional)A fully functioning machine at all times and maximum protection for your machineDifferent options available, so that individual needs can be catered for
Kärcher Financial Solutions GmbH
Alfred-Kärcher-Straße 28–40
71364 Winnenden, Germany
T: +49 (0) 7195 14 5650
E-Mail: sales@kfs.karcher.com