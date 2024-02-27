As part of the 3-stage filter system with cyclone, air intake and HEPA or sponge filter, the air intake filter filters finer particles from the air during vacuuming, before the air is then cleaned again by the exhaust filter (HEPA 12 or exhaust foam filter, depending on the device). Our recommendation: Regular cleaning of the air intake filter by tapping the accumulated dust and using the filter cleaning tool from Kärcher. Compatible with the VC 4 Cordless (Premium) myHome, VC 6 Cordless (Premium) ourFamily and VC 7 Cordless yourMax devices.