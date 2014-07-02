Perfect ironing results, from printed shirts to expensive lace. Non-stick sole for the I 6006 pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel sole plate looks after your clothes and gives you peace of mind. The Teflon sole plate is perfect for ironing delicate materials like silk, linen, black clothes, lace and shirts with overprints, and keeps them looking like new. The perfect solution for hassle-free ironing without shiny patches or iron marks.