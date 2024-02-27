Full control: Thanks to the +/– buttons on the G 180 Q Smart Control high-pressure gun, pressure levels and detergent dosage can be easily controlled at the touch of a button. To ensure that especially stubborn dirt is no problem, an additional boost mode can be activated via the spray gun to provide even more power. Apart from the control on the spray gun, the pressure settings can also be simply and conveniently transmitted to the spray gun via the Kärcher Home & Garden app. On the LCD display of the G 180 Q Smart Control, you have the settings in view at all times – whatever the weather. The spray gun including Quick Connect adapter is suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in the Smart Control range.