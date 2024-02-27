Narrow suction nozzle 170 mm (white) for WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7

Perfect for lattice windows and other small window surfaces: the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 has a width of 170 mm.

With a width of 170 mm, the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 is especially well-suited to cleaning lattice windows and other small window surfaces that cannot be cleaned using larger suction nozzles without a certain amount of hassle.

Features and benefits
Long silicon blade
  • The long silicon blade makes the Window Vac even more flexible and enables you to wipe down windows all the way to the floor in one go.
Narrow shape
  • Suitable for small surfaces.
Easy to change
  • The suction nozzles are easy to change.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 172 x 98 x 41
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Lattice windows
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
Accessories
INFORMATION

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