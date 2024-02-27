Paper filter bags KFI 252

Two-ply paper filter bag with excellent filter performance and high tear resistance. Scope of supply: 5 bags.

Two-ply paper filter bags with excellent filter performance. The paper filter bags also impress with high tear-resistance and reliably keep dust and dirt inside the device. Five bags are included in the scope of supply.

Features and benefits
Two-layer
  • Tear resistance
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 5
Colour brown
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 240 x 150 x 8
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Dry dirt
INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


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