Saw blade CNS 36-35

Perfectly compatible with the CNS 36-35 battery chain saw from Kärcher: The guide rail is ultra-simple to change and helps deliver the best possible cutting results.

The CNS 36-35 guide rail is the ideal accessory part for the CNS 36-35 Battery chain saw and brings with it many benefits. The rail is quick and easy to change and is designed to be ultra-robust and long-lasting. Used in combination with the chain, the guide rail offers maximum safety thanks to a low kickback effect, enabling users to work in complete safety and control and also delivers the best possible cutting performance in a wide range of applications. The CNS 36-35 guide rail is the perfect choice for anyone who needs a reliable and powerful Kärcher chainsaw for jobs around the garden.

Features and benefits
Premium guide rail
  • For optimum cutting performance.
Tool-free saw blade change
  • Quick and easy saw blade change with no need for tools.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 415 x 54
Application areas
  • Trees
  • Branches
  • Firewood
INFORMATION

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