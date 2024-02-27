High-quality steam pressure iron in attractive yellow and black design. The steam iron has a convenient smooth-running stainless steel soleplate and combines perfectly with Kärcher steam vacuum cleaners. The consistently high steam pressure takes the effort out of ironing and cuts ironing time by up to half. Thanks to the outstanding technology and smooth-running stainless steel soleplate, even heavy fabrics are quick and easy to iron. The Kärcher steam pressure iron features a continuous steam function as well as an interval steam function.