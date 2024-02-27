Window nozzle
Window nozzle for very easy and deep cleaning of glass, windows or mirrors with the steam cleaner.
With the window nozzle glass surfaces can be easily cleaned with the steam cleaner without leaving any streaks. This extends not only the field of application of the Kärcher steam cleaners, but also ensures sparkling windows and mirrors.
Features and benefits
High-quality squeegee blade
- Streak-free cleaning of glass, windows, mirrors and optimal removal of steam and the dirt.
Steam openings in the nozzle
- The glass pane is vaporised which helps to optimally remove dirt.
Small and lightweight design
- Simple handling for deep cleaning results.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|255 x 43 x 130
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
Accessories
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