WV 2 / WV 5 squeegee blade, 280 mm
For replacing the squeegee blades of WV 50, WV 75, WV 2 and WV 5 Window Vacs. For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces - without leaving drips.
Simply change the squeegee blades (280 millimetres) and the battery Window Vac again cleans all smooth surfaces streak-free – without any dripping water.
Features and benefits
For replacing the squeegee blades of WV 50, WV 75, WV 2 and WV 5 Window Vacs.
- For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces - without any dripping water.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|280 x 5 x 45
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Smooth surfaces