Window vac WV 4-4 Plus *INT

Streak-free cleaning: The window cleaner with innovative silicon blade impresses with its versatility and endless runtime. 4 V Kärcher Battery Power battery and battery charger not included.

Performance that impresses: The WV 4-4 Plus window cleaner impresses with an exchangeable battery for an endless runtime without interruptions, a LED battery status indicator, as well as its innovative silicon blade, which enables window cleaning right down to the floor edge. The smart combination of spray bottle and microfibre wiping cloth, as well as the suction function of the window vacuum cleaner, guarantee sparkling windows - without any streaks and residue. All other smooth surfaces can also be easily cleaned. Window cleaning with the ergonomic Kärcher battery-powered window vacuum cleaner WV 4-4 Plus is particularly hygienic, as it does not come into direct contact with the dirty water when the tank is emptied and cleaned. The 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery is not included in the scope of supply. Compatible with all devices in the 4 V Kärcher Battery Power platform.

Features and benefits
Window vac WV 4-4 Plus *INT: 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery available as separate accessory
4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery available as separate accessory
Maximum flexibility and extended runtime thanks to additional battery. Long-lasting, safe and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. Compatible with all 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.
Window vac WV 4-4 Plus *INT: Squeegee blade with liquid silicon technology
Squeegee blade with liquid silicon technology
The innovative long cleaning squeegee makes cleaning even more flexible.
Window vac WV 4-4 Plus *INT: LED runtime indicator
LED runtime indicator
3 LEDs indicate the current charging status of the device.
Quick and hygienic tank draining
  • Easily drain and clean the dirty water tank without coming into contact with water or dirt.
Pleasantly quiet
  • The quiet running of the Window Vac makes working even more pleasant.
The original
  • Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac.
Three times faster
  • Window cleaning is three times faster with the battery-powered window vacuum cleaner.
Drip-free and streak-free results
  • Annoying drips are a thing of the past thanks to electric water suction. 
Diverse applications
  • Suitable for all smooth surfaces, such as tiles, mirrors or shower cabins.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 4 V battery platform
Working width of suction nozzle (mm) 280
Dirty water container capacity (ml) 150
Voltage (V) nominal 3.6 - 3.7 - max. 4.2
Battery capacity (Ah) 2.5
Number of batteries required (Piece(s)) 1
Performance per battery charge (m²) approx. 120 (2.5 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (min) approx. 40 (2.5 Ah)
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 133 x 281 x 311

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Spray bottle Extra with microfibre wiping cloth
  • Window cleaner concentrate: 1 x 20 ml

Equipment

  • Suction nozzle
Window vac WV 4-4 Plus *INT
Window vac WV 4-4 Plus *INT
Window vac WV 4-4 Plus *INT
Window vac WV 4-4 Plus *INT
Videos
Application areas
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Glass tables
  • Wall tiles
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


E-Mail: info@ng.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Nigeria