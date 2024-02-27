Hard floor cleaner FC 5 Cordless
20% cleaner than a mop*: The FC 5 Cordless floor cleaner removes dust and spillages in a single step. The floors can be walked on again after approximately two minutes.
The FC 5 Cordless floor cleaner enables maximum ease of use when cleaning hard floors: It can remove dust, small crumbs and pet hair and wipe the floor at the same time. The rotating microfibre rollers are automatically dampened by the fresh water tank and pick up dirt effortlessly while, at the same time, the water-dirt mixture is continuously removed from the rollers and carried to the waste water tank. So you no longer have to drag a bucket around or spend time scrubbing – and the cleaning results are 20 per cent better compared to conventional mops.* All hard floors are dry and can be walked on again after approximately two minutes. The lithium-ion battery with intuitive battery level indicator enables a run time of approx. 20 minutes, which is enough to clean an area of around 60 m². Changing the rollers and cleaning the device afterwards is quick and easy, and involves no contact with dirt.
Features and benefits
Removes dust and spillages.Wipe and pick up dust, small crumbs and pet hair in one step. Cleans right up to the edge.
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient2-tank system: Permanent wetting of the rollers from the fresh water tank while the dirt is collected in the waste water tank. Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing. Rollers are machine-washable at 60 °C.
Approx. 20 minutes of run time thanks to the strong lithium-ion batteryMaximum freedom of movement when cleaning thanks to being independent from power outlets – no need to keep changing outlets. Three-stage LED display acts as an intuitive battery level indicator.
Suitable for all hard floors (e.g. sealed, oiled, waxed parquet, laminate, tiles, PVC, vinyl)
- Low residual moisture means that floors can be walked on again after approximately 2 minutes.
- Wide range of cleaning agents and care products for all types of floors.
Easy device cleaning
- Device and roller cleaning function in the clean and park station.
- Dishwasher-safe waste water tank can be emptied without coming into contact with dirt.
- Floor head cover can be removed and washed quickly under running water.
Cleaning and parking station
- Convenient storage and stowage of the machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 60
|Tank capacity, fresh water (ml)
|400
|Tank capacity, dirty water (ml)
|200
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Roller working width (mm)
|300
|Floor drying time (min)
|approx. 2
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Battery voltage (V)
|25.2
|Battery run time (min)
|approx. 20
|Battery charge time (h)
|4
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Cleaning station volume (ml)
|200
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|320 x 270 x 1220
* The Kärcher floor cleaners achieve up to 20% better cleaning performance compared to a conventional mop with wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
** The Kärcher floor cleaners can halve your cleaning time, since common household dirt can be removed from hard floors in a single step, doing away with the need to vacuum before mopping.
Scope of supply
- Multi-surface roller: 2 Piece(s)
- Detergents: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 30 ml
- Cleaning and parking station
- Battery charger
Equipment
- Two-tank system
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Sealed hard floors
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.