Battery lawn mower LMO 36-46 Battery
Ensures the lawn is cut cleanly, even on slight inclines: the powerful battery lawn mower LMO 36-46 Battery with connectable drive of rear wheel at the touch of a button.
On slight inclines the battery powered lawn mower LMO 36-46 Battery changes to a higher gear thanks to the connectable Push Assist rear-wheel drive. Even blades of grass growing right up to the edge are no problem for the mower with lawn combs. The LMO 36-46 Battery features a guide handle with adjustable angle to allow an upright posture to be maintained when mowing. An additional highlight is the combination of large cutting width and generous grass catcher container, complete with filling level indicator, allowing you to work faster. Thanks to the 2-in-1 mowing system, the cut grass can either be collected in the grass catcher container, or be spread over the lawn as natural fertiliser using the mulching kit supplied. Other features: cutting height adjustment at five different levels, space-saving folding design, foam handle and switches on both sides for convenient operation and a child safety lock, which means that operation is only possible when the safety key has been inserted.
Features and benefits
Push Assist rear-wheel driveAdditional drive of left rear wheel at the touch of a button. Effortless mowing, even on slight inclines.
Mows up to the edge of the lawnThe lawn combs automatically catch the grass growing right up to the edge.
2-in-1 mowing systemThe cut grass is efficiently collected in the grass catcher container during mowing. Mulching function: By using the mulching kit, the cut grass is spread over the lawn as natural fertiliser. Sharpened steel blade for clean cuts without any jagged blades of grass.
Simple cutting height adjustment
- The cutting height can be adjusted centrally to five different positions.
Large grass catcher container
- Its large volume means it has to be emptied less frequently, letting you work without any interruptions.
- The textile catcher container can be folded down extremely small and takes up very little space when stowed on the lawn mower.
Filling level indicator
- The filling level indicator tells you when the grass catcher container needs emptying.
Folding guide handle
- The practical handle design enables space-saving storage.
Ergonomic operating concept
- Quick-release fasteners for easy locking. Adjustable angle ensures an upright working position.
- The foam handle means it can be held securely and feels comfortable. Switches on both sides for convenient operation.
- Integrated carrying handle for easy transportation.
Brushless motor
- For a longer running time and improved lifetime for the device.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Cutting width (cm)
|46
|Cutting height (mm)
|20 - 70
|Cutting height adjustment
|5x
|Grass catcher container volume (l)
|55
|Drive
|Brushless motor
|Speed (rpm)
|2800
|Driving speed (max.) (km/h)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Performance per battery charge * (m²)
|max. 325 (2.5 Ah) / max. 650 (5.0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 15 (2.5 Ah) / max. 30 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|18.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1452 x 483 x 978
* Cutting height: Level 5
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Mulch kit
- Grass catcher container
Equipment
- Knives
- Rear-wheel drive
- Integrated carrying handle
- Filling level indicator
Videos
Application areas
- Lawn
Accessories
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