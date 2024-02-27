On slight inclines the battery powered lawn mower LMO 36-46 Battery changes to a higher gear thanks to the connectable Push Assist rear-wheel drive. Even blades of grass growing right up to the edge are no problem for the mower with lawn combs. The LMO 36-46 Battery features a guide handle with adjustable angle to allow an upright posture to be maintained when mowing. An additional highlight is the combination of large cutting width and generous grass catcher container, complete with filling level indicator, allowing you to work faster. Thanks to the 2-in-1 mowing system, the cut grass can either be collected in the grass catcher container, or be spread over the lawn as natural fertiliser using the mulching kit supplied. Other features: cutting height adjustment at five different levels, space-saving folding design, foam handle and switches on both sides for convenient operation and a child safety lock, which means that operation is only possible when the safety key has been inserted.