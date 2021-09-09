Effective household remedies for cleaning the bathtub and shower

Vinegar and washing-up liquid also prove to be an effective mixture to combat soap residue. Mix both together with some water in a container or spray bottle. Apply a generous amount of the mixture of vinegar and washing-up liquid to the surfaces using a sponge or spray bottle, and leave it to work for a few minutes. Next, scrub vigorously to remove the soap residue, and rinse the surfaces with clean water. Polish glass surfaces with a glass cleaner or remove the deposits by steam cleaning. The coatings of fittings are often sensitive to acids, so don't leave the mixture to work for too long and rinse with sufficient fresh water afterwards. Citric acid can be used as an alternative. Add 3–5 tablespoons to 1 litre of water, then use this to treat the surfaces. The advantage of citric acid is that it is odourless, unlike vinegar.

Instead of washing-up liquid, you can also use baking powder or bicarbonate of soda. Add enough vinegar to form a paste. Then rub the paste over the dirty areas and leave to work for 10 to 15 minutes. Next, scrub with a sponge until the soap scum dissolves and rinse with clean water.

Caution: Stone tiles are sensitive to acids. Therefore, do not use vinegar or citric acid on them.