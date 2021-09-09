Cleaning the toilet with household remedies

Alternatively, the toilet can also be cleaned using various household remedies. Washing powder is a particularly popular choice, which works very well against lime and urine scale thanks to its integrated water-softening and bleaching agent. To do so, simply sprinkle the inside of the toilet with washing powder, leave it to work for around 15 minutes, then clean with the toilet brush. Finally, give it a rinse and your toilet will shine like new.

Another popular household remedy is a combination of vinegar and bicarbonate of soda. To use this, pour half a litre of vinegar and 2–3 tablespoons of bicarbonate of soda into the toilet and spread it around. Alternatively, you can use 100 ml of vinegar essence or baking powder instead of bicarbonate of soda. Leave the mixture to work for around 15 minutes, then scrub with the brush to remove the lime and urine scale. Cola or denture cleansing tabs can also be used; however, you will need to leave these household remedies to work for around 30 minutes.