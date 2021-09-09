Descaling taps without any tools

If you need to be slightly quicker, you can also descale the tap without dismantling it into its components. The trick is to soak a cotton cloth, for example a dish cloth, with vinegar or lemon juice and water, and wrap this around the tap. Leave the vinegar-water mixture to work for a while – or, in the case of extremely stubborn scale, leave it overnight. If you have a balloon at home, you can fill this with vinegar water and put this over the tap to soak the limescale. This also works with a small plastic bag. Then rinse the fitting with clean water and polish it dry with a microfibre cloth – the tap is clean and shiny again. If there are still dirt or rust particles in the tap aerator, we recommend unscrewing it and thoroughly cleaning it.

If the fitting is free of limescale, the rest of the washbasin can be thoroughly cleaned and then the heart of the bathroom will look like new again.