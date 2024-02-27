Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 3

The Kärcher pressure washer with lithium-ion battery and water tank for mobile application. Easy to transport and store. With flat stream for delicate surfaces.

For anyone who needs a cleaning solution on the go: the compact and lightweight pressure washer from Kärcher. Thanks to the integrated lithium-ion battery and detachable water tank, you can, for example, clean your bike or dirty hiking boots even without an electrical or water supply connection. With a gentle but efficient low-pressure flat stream, the pressure washer is ideal for delicate surfaces. An LED display also signals when the battery is low or is being charged. Various accessory boxes are available for a wide range of application and extension options.

Features and benefits
Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 3: Compact device design
Compact device design
Convenient storage of the spiral hose and trigger gun under the removable water tank. Easy to transport, with space-saving storage.
Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 3: Integrated lithium-ion battery
Integrated lithium-ion battery
Mobile cleaning independent of a power source. Long battery runtime, meaning it can be used several times before it must be recharged. The LED warns you when the battery is low.
Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 3: Efficient, but gentle low pressure
Efficient, but gentle low pressure
Low pressure offers the advantage that cleaning is both efficient and extremely gentle at the same time. The standard nozzle with flat spray enables visible cleaning performance. The cone-spray nozzle is ideal for more sensitive cleaning of dog paws.
Wide range of accessories
  • Various applications can be expanded and perfected with additional accessories.
  • An adventure box, bike box and pet box, as well as a practical storage box, are available and can be mounted on the device. All accessories are also available individually.
Detachable water tank
  • Can be easily filled up in the house.
Specifications

Technical data

Pressure range Low pressure
Flow rate (l/min) max. 2
Battery powered device
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Battery run time (min) 15
Battery charge time (min) 180
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 2.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 277 x 234 x 201

Scope of supply

  • Battery charger: 7.2 V PS02 charging cable (1 piece)
  • Lithium-ion battery
  • Flat jet nozzle

Equipment

  • Water suction
  • Water tank volume: 4 l
  • Hose length: 2.8 m
  • Integrated water filter
  • Device filter
Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 3
Videos
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Pets/dogs
  • Strollers/buggies
  • Tent/camping equipment
  • Shoes/hiking boots
  • Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


E-Mail: info@ng.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Nigeria