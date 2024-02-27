The electric PCL 4 patio cleaner thoroughly removes stubborn dirt from wooden decking easily, and with exceptionally even results. Simply connect the patio cleaner to the garden hose and start cleaning. The combination of two rotating and replaceable roller brushes and the ability to regulate the water flow ensure that dirt can be reliably loosened and picked up at the same time. This means that patios and decks can be thoroughly cleaned in next to no time – and without using any more water than is necessary for the cleaning task. The width and position of the rollers are designed to ensure that two boards can be cleaned up to the edge in a single step, which also saves time. Because the roller brushes can be changed, this device can be used not only for wood and WPC surfaces, but also for thorough and gentle cleaning of all smooth and sealed stone tiles.