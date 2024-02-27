Maximum flexibility – without any electricity. The G 7.180 makes it possible. Thanks to its powerful petrol engine, the pressure washer is not reliant on a power supply. The new spray lance takes your cleaning experience to the next level. Its sturdy frame and large wheels also make the G 7.180 suitable for use in challenging terrain. The optimised features as well as the new accessories have significantly improved the previous G range. The G 7.180 – ideal for terraces, driveways, trailers, trucks and much more.