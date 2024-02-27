Pressure washer K 2
The Kärcher "K2" high-pressure cleaner with smooth-running wheels is ideal for occasional use and removal of normal dirt, e.g. bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture.
The "K2" features two smooth-running wheels, trigger gun, 4 m high-pressure hose, spray lance, dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet for removing stubborn dirt and a water filter which protects the pump against the ingress of dirt particles. This high-pressure cleaner is intended for occasional use and removal of normal dirt around the home, e.g. bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture.
Features and benefits
Hooked on tidinessGenerous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device.
Full cleaning powerAll Kärcher pressure washer equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for the detergent.
Three-piston axial pumpCompletely maintenance-free.
Safety valve and motor-stop function
- Safe protection from pressure overload.
- Motor shutoff when trigger gun is closed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 110 / 2 - max. 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.4
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|242 x 280 x 783
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- One-jet spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 4 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.