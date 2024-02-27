Cordless pressure washer K 2 Battery
The K 2 Battery high-performance battery pressure washer is ideal for a wide range of flexible applications without the need for a power connection. 36 V exchangeable battery and battery charger are available separately as optional accessories.
Dazzling results even without electricity: The battery powered pressure washer for many different application areas such as small cars, boats, garden furniture, rubbish bins and small cleaning tasks around the home. The choice of standard, boost and detergent modes enables the user to tackle different cleaning tasks with just the right amount of pressure. As you clean, the high-pressure gun's analogue display will always show you the selected mode. The separate pressure levels are set simply by switching the spray lance. The device is compatible with the 36 V/5.0 Ah Li-Ion exchangeable battery from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform. Battery and battery charger are available separately as optional accessories. A Kärcher suction hose can also be connected to draw water from alternative water sources.
Features and benefits
36 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteryReal Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Compatible with all devices in the 36 V Battery Power platform. Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
High-pressure gun with pressure level displayA range of different spray lances provide three different pressure levels for optimum results when cleaning different surfaces. The display on the high-pressure gun makes it easy to control the selected pressure level.
Water suctionCompatible with the Kärcher suction hose for cleaning without a water connection. The suction hose can be purchased separately.
Detergent use
- Suction hose for use of detergents.
- Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Integrated accessory storage
- The hose, spray lances and trigger gun can be stored neatly and compactly.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 110
|Pressure range
|High pressure
|Flow rate (l/h)
|340
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|14
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|245 x 303 x 629
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q Boost
- One-jet spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 4 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden tools and equipment
- Terrace
- Small cars
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles
- Boats
- Rubbish bins
- Garden toys
