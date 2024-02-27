Pressure washer K 2 Car
The wheeled "K2 Car" removes light dirt and ensures cleanliness around the home. The Car Kit is ideal for effective vehicle cleaning.
The "K2 Car" pressure washer is a real all-rounder. The device features two smooth-running wheels and is ideal for light dirt and occasional use around the home, e.g. bicycles, garden furniture and garden tools. The Car Kit is ideal for effective vehicle cleaning. It includes a wash brush for removing grey film, a foam jet with foam that adheres well to surfaces and has maximum dirt dissolving power, and 500 ml of car shampoo. Further device features: spray gun, 4 m pressure hose, single spray lance, dirt blaster with rotating point jet for removing stubborn dirt and a water filter.
Features and benefits
Hooked on tidinessGenerous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device.
Comfortable handleOptimum mobility thanks to wheels and ergonomical handle height.
Removable water filterIncreases pressure washer life
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (MPa/bar)
|max. 11 / max. 110
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.4
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|241 x 280 x 782
Scope of supply
- Car Cleaning Kit: Wash brush, foam nozzle, Car Shampoo, 0.5 l
- Detergents: Car shampoo (ready to use) RM 562, 0.5 l
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- One-jet spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 4 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Foam jet
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.