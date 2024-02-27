Pressure washer K 2 Car

The wheeled "K2 Car" removes light dirt and ensures cleanliness around the home. The Car Kit is ideal for effective vehicle cleaning.

The "K2 Car" pressure washer is a real all-rounder. The device features two smooth-running wheels and is ideal for light dirt and occasional use around the home, e.g. bicycles, garden furniture and garden tools. The Car Kit is ideal for effective vehicle cleaning. It includes a wash brush for removing grey film, a foam jet with foam that adheres well to surfaces and has maximum dirt dissolving power, and 500 ml of car shampoo. Further device features: spray gun, 4 m pressure hose, single spray lance, dirt blaster with rotating point jet for removing stubborn dirt and a water filter.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2 Car: Hooked on tidiness
Hooked on tidiness
Generous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device.
Pressure washer K 2 Car: Comfortable handle
Comfortable handle
Optimum mobility thanks to wheels and ergonomical handle height.
Pressure washer K 2 Car: Removable water filter
Removable water filter
Increases pressure washer life
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Pressure (MPa/bar) max. 11 / max. 110
Flow rate (l/h) max. 360
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1.4
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 241 x 280 x 782

Scope of supply

  • Car Cleaning Kit: Wash brush, foam nozzle, Car Shampoo, 0.5 l
  • Detergents: Car shampoo (ready to use) RM 562, 0.5 l
  • High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
  • One-jet spray lance
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 4 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Foam jet
  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 2 Car
Pressure washer K 2 Car
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Small cars
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


E-Mail: info@ng.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Nigeria